UA professor weighs in on fake retail websites

“You still have to do your research about the company even before handing over your address. Online companies reaching out to you saying you won something if you didn’t register for something, then you have not won something by just browsing a site or viewing something randomly it’s most likely a scam situation,” said Hudnall. He added if you’re getting random emails with links to websites don’t click on it, look up the name first to see if the company is legit.