Trump leads Democratic contenders in Alabama poll

By TODD STACY, Alabama Daily News
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – President Donald Trump holds significant leads over each major Democratic candidate for president in Alabama, a new Alabama Daily News-WBRC-WAFF poll shows. Though that result is unsurprising in the reliably red state, Trump’s support varied when tested head-to-head against the different candidates.
Trump fared the best against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. If the election were held today, 62% of Alabama voters would choose Trump versus 35% for Warren, a 27 point differential.
Meanwhile, Trump fared the worst against former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has visited Alabama multiple times and has been advertising heavily in the state. Trump wins 54% to Bloomberg’s 40%, according to the survey.
The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy on behalf of Alabama Daily News and its news partners. It surveyed 625 registered voters in Alabama with a margin of error of +/-4%.
Against former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump is the choice of 58% to Biden’s 38%. Between Trump and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Trump wins 60% to Sanders’ 37%. And when tested against former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Trump wins 58% to Buttigieg’s 37%.
Bloomberg’s biggest edge is his popularity with African Americans, a key voting continent for Alabama Democrats. Pitted against Trump, 95% of black voters chose Bloomberg to Trump’s 3%. Compare that to Warren, who earns 85% of black voters to Trump’s 11%.
Methodology
A total of 625 registered Alabama voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide. Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Alabama voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county.
The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than +/- 4 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the “true” figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin for error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
