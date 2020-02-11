Road and bridge inspections with flooding concerns in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More rain is expected and the Jefferson County road department is trying to stay ahead of any potential problems with bridges and roads.
There are plenty of roads in Jefferson County: about 1,800 miles and over 300 bridges to keep open. So when we get a lot of rain and bad weather, they have to make sure those roadways and bridges are safe.
Adam Laney with Jefferson County Roads and Transportation Department checked out the bridge on Murphy’s Lane in Bessemer Tuesday. The first thing he does is sweep clear holes so water can drain off the bridge.
“We inspect bridges all the time. We have a good idea what bridges we need to be watching and the road department is on top of it,” said Tony Petelos, Jefferson County Manager.
The bridge goes over Valley Creek, which can flood the area with excessive rain. Laney points out how a log can create a logjam and eventually slow down the flow of flood waters.
“Over the years, there are certain areas that flood all the time. We have road folks do a very good job of knowing where their areas are that they need to be and to check on,” Petelos said.
The county is concerned with more rain falling overnight and possible strong storms coming Wednesday.
“We have them on call, on stand by at night. So if trees fall across a road they can get out and move the tree,” Petelos said.
Petelos added even with the large amount of rain this year, he does not believe it will affect their budget for roads and transportation to inspect and repair roads and bridges.
If there is an issue or concern you have, you can contact the Jefferson County Manager’s office or Roads and Transportation at their website by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.