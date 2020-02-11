Post Office Pies is opening a second location in Mountain Brook

Post Office Pies is opening a second location in Mountain Brook
Post Office pies is opening 2nd location in Mountain Brook (Source: Post Office Pies)
By WBRC Staff | February 11, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 2:59 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Popular Birmingham pizza restaurant Post Office Pies is planning to open a second location in the spring according to Birmingham Business Journal.

Post Office Pies is coming to Mountain Brook Village’s Lane Parke. A grand opening is slated for April 2.

Local chefs John Hall and Brandon Cain will open i\across from A’Mano, B Prince and Happy Olive and adjacent to Platinum Pilates in Phase I of the development.

The new addition to Lane Parke is the latest major tenant announcement at the retail center.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.