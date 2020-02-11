Post Office Pies is opening a second location in Mountain Brook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Popular Birmingham pizza restaurant Post Office Pies is planning to open a second location in the spring according to Birmingham Business Journal.
Post Office Pies is coming to Mountain Brook Village’s Lane Parke. A grand opening is slated for April 2.
Local chefs John Hall and Brandon Cain will open i\across from A’Mano, B Prince and Happy Olive and adjacent to Platinum Pilates in Phase I of the development.
The new addition to Lane Parke is the latest major tenant announcement at the retail center.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.