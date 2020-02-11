Mixed reviews over proposal to turn Anniston nursing home into homeless shelter

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A proposed location for a homeless shelter is getting mixed reviews in Anniston.
Noland Health Services has proposed donating Beckwood Manor, which now houses a nursing home, to the city of Anniston. Noland has built a new location behind Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
The city government, in turn, would allow three area non-profits use it to house the city's homeless population.
The area's biggest homeless shelter, run by the Salvation Army, was closed last year and demolished. It had previously been a Coca-Cola bottling plant.
The mayor and homeless advocates say the building is perfect for housing the homeless.
“This particular facility is ready made, as a shelter of some type,” says Anniston Mayor Jack Draper. “Quite frankly, there would be space within that facility for mental health counseling, for job counseling, for other services that people who find themselves in distress, need.”
People who live nearby say the location, however, couldn't be worse, and don't want a large concentration of homeless people gathering on the next block.
"We don't want to find needles on the street, we don't want to find people sleeping on our porches. It's unfortunate, but it's just the wrong location," says David Schneider, who can see Beckwood Manor from his home on the next block.
Schneider, who works in real estate, says he and his neighbors would have to sell their homes and move from Anniston's historic Tyler Hill subdivision.
It came up for a vote at last week's council meeting, but after numerous public comments, many of them negative about the proposal, the motion died for the lack of a second.
Draper expects the plan to be brought up again at a future council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.