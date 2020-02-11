Jefferson County EMA continues to monitor flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County’s Emergency Management Agency is continuing to monitor the rain falling and flood conditions.
At this time, the Jefferson County EMA has not been activated but it is staying on top of all flood reports on roadways and the need for water rescues. EMA checks with their partnering agencies, police, and fire and rescue to see if they are responding or if help is needed from EMA or neighboring cities.
Flood conditions are expected for the Coosa River in Talladega, the Cahaba River, as well as the usual locations such as Valley Creek. As for advice - the public needs to stay on top the latest information and act quickly if they see a threat.
“If people see water across a roadway, we advise you call your local law enforcement agency or fire department to tell them those roads are covered with water and they don’t drive through those roadways, they turn around and don’t drown,” Melissa Sizemore with the Jefferson Co. EMA said
Another bit of advice from EMA for your home: if you see rising water, get out if you can safely do so. If not, contact your police or fire department so they can come and rescue you. Even if the EMA emergency response center is not activated, the EMA will continue to monitor all information coming in overnight until the threat ends.
