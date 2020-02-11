Jacksonville assistant police chief placed on paid administrative leave

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville's city council has placed its assistant police chief on paid leave for six months.
Bill Wineman has been the assistant chief for years and applied for the police chief’s job when it came open.
Instead, the city hired Marcus Brown, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
63-year-old Wineman later filed a civil service complaint claiming age discrimination.
Mayor Johnny Smith placed Wineman on leave January 31 and the council’s six months start at that date.
Smith says Wineman’s experience is valuable for the department, but felt like the city wasn’t getting cooperation within the department’s leadership.
We reached out to Wineman for comment and will let you know when we hear back from him.
