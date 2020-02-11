Grits and Gouda: Muffulletta Dip (with an Alabama twist)

INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup Italian pickled vegetables Giardiniera (Found next to olives)
1/3 cup chopped green olives
2 tablespoons chopped black or kalamata olives
2 tablespoons chopped pepperoncini peppers
2 tablespoons chopped roasted bell pepper from a jar (can be omitted if pimiento in green olives)
1 garlic clove minced (1/2 teaspoon)
1/2 cup chopped hard salami Genoa or venison or summer sausage
1/2 cup chopped capocolla prosciutto, ham, or mortadella
3/4 cup diced provolone or mozzarella chesse combination of both
2 tablespoons shredded or crumbled Parmesan cheese grated tends to make the dip murky
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or liquid from Giardiniera or green olives
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
French bread crostini Pita chips, or crackers
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and refrigerate at least 2 hours but it tastes even better overnight so the flavors and meld together.
Serve with French bread crostini, pita chips, or crackers.
