Grits and Gouda: Muffulletta Dip (with an Alabama twist)

Grits and Gouda: Muffulletta Dip
By WBRC Staff | February 11, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 9:40 AM

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup Italian pickled vegetables Giardiniera (Found next to olives)

1/3 cup chopped green olives

2 tablespoons chopped black or kalamata olives

2 tablespoons chopped pepperoncini peppers

2 tablespoons chopped roasted bell pepper from a jar (can be omitted if pimiento in green olives)

1 garlic clove minced (1/2 teaspoon)

1/2 cup chopped hard salami Genoa or venison or summer sausage

1/2 cup chopped capocolla prosciutto, ham, or mortadella

3/4 cup diced provolone or mozzarella chesse combination of both

2 tablespoons shredded or crumbled Parmesan cheese grated tends to make the dip murky

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or liquid from Giardiniera or green olives

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

French bread crostini Pita chips, or crackers

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and refrigerate at least 2 hours but it tastes even better overnight so the flavors and meld together.

Serve with French bread crostini, pita chips, or crackers.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.