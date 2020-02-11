FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding still possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. We have seen way too much rain over the past 24 hours with many locations recording 2-5 inches. All of the rain resulted in numerous flash flood warnings and flood warnings across Central Alabama. We continue to deal with scattered showers this morning. The good news for Central Alabama is that the bulk of the rain moved through yesterday. We are dealing with a band of rain that continues to move along I-20 this morning. The morning commute is not a washout, but you’ll have to be careful driving as some locations may remain under water or blocked. Roads will obviously remain slick. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The highest chance for additional rain and flooding will likely occur along and north of I-59. We will stay cloudy today with periods of dry weather. Highs in the mid-60s. Models are hinting that we could see a surge of showers move into Central Alabama by this evening. Flash Flood Watch continues through 6 p.m. today with an additional 1-2 inches of rain possible.
RIVER FLOODING: River levels are no doubt rising due to the recent rainfall. The following river points are forecast to go into moderate flood stage:
- Cahaba River at Cahaba Heights
- Tombigbee Rier at Gainesville & Demopolis
- Black Warrior River at Seldon
- Tombigbee at Bevill & Black Warrior at Oliver
You can locate various river forecasts by clicking here.
FIRST ALERT: We’ll trend drier tonight with temperatures cooling down into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will shift from the north to the south tomorrow giving us breezy and warm conditions Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s. It will be very warm with a few showers possible during the day. Bulk of the rain tomorrow will likely occur late in the evening and into overnight hours as a line of storms move through Central Alabama.
SEVERE POTENTIAL WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The severe threat Wednesday night into Thursday morning remains a possibility. Good news is that models are limiting the amount of unstable air with this system. With limited instability, the threat for severe storms is lower. We do see plenty of wind shear in the atmosphere, so storms are still possible with damaging winds as the main concern. It is possible that a brief tornado could spin up, but that likelihood appears low with the greatest threat likely staying south of I-20. We will see additional rainfall with this system, but the line should move out quickly limiting our flood threat. With lower severe weather parameters, the Storm Prediction Center has dropped the enhanced risk and has included all of Central Alabama under a standard slight risk (2 out of 5 threat).
CHILLY FINISH TO THE WEEK: A strong cold front will move through Central Alabama Thursday dropping our temperatures. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Thursday with temperatures holding steady in the 50s. By Thursday night, we could see a significant drop in temperatures. Majority of our models are showing overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s Friday morning. We will have to watch out for the possibility for slick and icy spots that are unable to dry out. Be especially careful driving along bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas Friday morning. Friday will provide us plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Combination of breezy conditions and sunshine should help dry us out.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday will likely remain dry with high temperatures in the 50s. Clouds are expected to increase Saturday afternoon ahead of a weak disturbance that will move through our area Sunday. The best chance to see rain Sunday will likely remain south of I-20 with rain chances only at 20-30% Sunday afternoon. More rain is expected early next week with our best rain chance possibly developing Monday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. We will keep you updated on the flood and severe potential for the next 48 hours.
Have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.