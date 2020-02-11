FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding still possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. We have seen way too much rain over the past 24 hours with many locations recording 2-5 inches. All of the rain resulted in numerous flash flood warnings and flood warnings across Central Alabama. We continue to deal with scattered showers this morning. The good news for Central Alabama is that the bulk of the rain moved through yesterday. We are dealing with a band of rain that continues to move along I-20 this morning. The morning commute is not a washout, but you’ll have to be careful driving as some locations may remain under water or blocked. Roads will obviously remain slick. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The highest chance for additional rain and flooding will likely occur along and north of I-59. We will stay cloudy today with periods of dry weather. Highs in the mid-60s. Models are hinting that we could see a surge of showers move into Central Alabama by this evening. Flash Flood Watch continues through 6 p.m. today with an additional 1-2 inches of rain possible.