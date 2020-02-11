Cullman Co. deputy & K9 injured in early-morning wreck during storm

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County deputy is recovering in a Huntsville hospital after being injured in an early-morning wreck during a storm.
Brad Williams with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch lost contact with the deputy during a stint of heavy rain early Tuesday morning.
The injured deputy’s wrecked cruiser was located on Hwy. 69 South a short time later. The injured deputy was unconscious. The deputy’s condition is not known at this time.
The deputy’s K9 partner was also injured and was taken to a local veterinarian.
