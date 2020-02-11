Cherokee County EMA warns people about rising waters at Weiss Lake

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County Emergency Management officials are warning residents to be ready for possible flooding near Weiss Lake.
A year ago this month, there was a historic amount of flooding in the area, as the lake crested four feet above flood stage.
"We don't want a repeat of last year," Shawn Rogers, the director of the Cherokee County EMA, says, "but we're making sure that the residents know what they need to be doing in order to prepare themselves for this event."
Some five to ten inches of rain are expected to fall in the area through Thursday, and the lake this time is expected to crest at 566 feet, one foot below flood stage.
Rogers says Alabama Power is operating the spillgates at Weiss Dam.
EMA officials are warning residents to make provisions for their homes, personal belongings and pets, should waters rise overnight.
They also say to secure items like campers and portable septic systems.
"Those need to be tied down, they need to be freely secured so they're not floating out into the water. Those create a hazard not only to first responders, but to others as far as a health hazard," Rogers says.
Saturday morning the county had to contend with another weather event: snow.
A half inch fell on the county that morning.
Rogers says there were rough road conditions and numerous traffic accidents, but not as much effect on the lake levels as the rain last week and right now.
