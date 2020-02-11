Calhoun County prepares for more severe weather

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - In east Alabama, EMA officials are preparing for the next round of severe weather.
Calhoun County has gotten a considerable amount of rain over the past week, but not much so far Tuesday.
But Calhoun County EMA director Michael Barton says don’t let that fool you. He says the ground is heavily saturated from all of that rain.
That could mean more flash flooding, like the waters that closed two Anniston streets Monday and caused area schools to open late Tuesday and could lead to falling trees.
"Any wind that may come into the area with the ground saturated like it is, that trees, root systems will be weakened, and that, you know, a greater chance on trees falling, and impacting structures and roadways, and more hazards," says Barton.
Barton adds motorists should avoid driving through any amount of standing water, and people who live near lakes and streams should be extra cautious as lake and creek levels are higher than normal.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.