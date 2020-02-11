Birmingham PD searching for suspect in armed robbery at motel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for assistance identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a motel.
Investigators say the suspect entered the Budget Inn on Messer Airport Highway on February 7 at 7:45 p.m. The suspect walked to the counter and asked for room rates because pulling a gun out of his pocket and jumping the counter.
After jumping the counter, investigators say the suspect pointed the handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register. The suspect managed to get money from the register but continued to demand more money while threatening to kill the clerk.
Investigators say the suspect also unsuccessfully attempted to get money from the safe. The suspect left the location on foot heading westbound.
Police say there were no injuries during the robbery.
If there is anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, we ask that they contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
