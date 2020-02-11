Bessemer Gardens monitoring flooding

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Gardens neighbors are closely monitoring the forecast and Valley Creek for potential flooding.
David Tittle was out walking the neighborhood this afternoon to see how high the creek had gotten and how quickly his home could be impacted. The rain we've gotten - plus the recent rain has swollen the creek.
Manholes have popped out the ground - spilling water into driveways. One neighbor says just last week - flooding trapped her in her home for hours, so she's concerned about this rain.
Tittle said he’s used to seeing his driveway serve as a rescue headquarters for law enforcement when the flooding gets bad.
"When we get heavy rain like this and it floods - if it stops raining for a couple hours, the water will recede. When you have days on days of rain - it's a little scary," said one neighbor.
"All the way up to my driveway launching boats in my driveway to get people," said David Tittle, neighbor.
Hueytown Police and Fire were out monitoring the area.
