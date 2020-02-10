Turn around, don’t drown: Flooding dangers and driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding, heavy rain and driving do not mix.
Roads across North Central Alabama were covered with water and/or closed Monday.
Alabama EMA reports six inches of standing water can cause vehicles to lose control and stall. 12 inches of moving water can be enough to float and carry away a small vehicle.
Watch for flooding as you travel. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
In Jefferson County Monday around 1:00 p.m., Hoover Fire and Rescue crews got a call an SUV had gone into the water off Morgan Road.
The SUV was submerged in about eight feet of water. Rescue crews could see the SUV’s roof, but after searching for about 90 minutes they did not find a driver or passengers.
It is possible someone abandoned the vehicle. Investigators are running the tag number to find the owner.
Our crews also saw a driver try and cross a flooded street in Birmingham. It was on 7th 7th Ave South.
The car eventually stalled out. The driver is okay.
