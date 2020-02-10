Several school systems delayed Tuesday

Students using laptops in the classroom (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By WBRC Staff | February 10, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 5:11 PM

(WBRC) - Several school systems will delayed their start time Tuesday due to the heavy rain and flooding.

  • Pell City Schools will be CLOSED
  • Anniston City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Attalla City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Blount County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Calhoun County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • The Donoho School: Delayed 2 hours
  • Etowah County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Hoover City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Fayette County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Gadsden City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Jacksonville Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
  • Lamar County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Marion County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Onenota City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Oxford City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Tuscaloosa City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Tuscaloosa County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

We will update this list as needed.

