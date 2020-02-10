Several school systems delayed Tuesday

(WBRC) - Several school systems will delayed their start time Tuesday due to the heavy rain and flooding.
- Pell City Schools will be CLOSED
- Anniston City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Attalla City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Blount County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Calhoun County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- The Donoho School: Delayed 2 hours
- Etowah County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Hoover City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Fayette County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Gadsden City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Jacksonville Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
- Lamar County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Marion County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Onenota City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Oxford City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Tuscaloosa City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Tuscaloosa County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
We will update this list as needed.
