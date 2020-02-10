Search for missing Birmingham teenager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police need help finding a missing 18-year-old.
Sean Caribe Avant Jr., of Birmingham was last seen on Thursday, February 6, 2020 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Sean was reported missing by family members after he did not come home.
Sean was reported to have been in a car with a friend and dropped off at an unknown location.
Sean was wearing black jeans, a gray hoodie with a tiger on the front and yellow and white Jordan shoes. Sean is known to be active on social media, but has been inactive since his disappearance.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sean Caribe Avant Jr., please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
