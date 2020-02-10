Procession moves fallen Officer Nick O’Rear ahead of Monday’s funeral

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement lined up on University Boulevard, outside Johns Rideout Funeral Home Sunday morning with a Kimberly patrol SUV at the head.
They departed just after noon, blue ribbons on cars, officers lined up on motorcycles. with a pickup flying the American and law enforcement flags following. Solemnly, the procession made their way down I-65 and into Gardendale to the Rideout Funeral Home location there.
And even without being announced in papers or on TV, folks were there. Hands on hearts, and saluting to show respect. Paige Henderson was among them with her son, Bennett.
“His dad’s a first responder so I just want to teach him how important it is to make sure you show your respect every day, not just on days like this where a community just has to come together because of a sad situation,” says Henderson.
Henderson’s father was also a first responder.
“This is still a hard time for the family and his friends. We just wanted to make sure that they weren’t forgotten during this time either.”
The procession made its way into the funeral home where Officer Nick O’Rear will rest until tomorrow’s funeral where those friends and family will gather to say goodbye and honor the life of their loved one.
“We’re just praying for his family and his friends.”
The funeral will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Gardendale First Baptist, visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to noon.
37-year-old Preston Johnson has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Officer O’Rear. Three others have been arrested.
