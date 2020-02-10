One dead in officer-involved shooting in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marshall County.
We’re told this happened early Monday morning on Lazy Creek Circle, which is in Albertville.
One person died, but we’re told no officers were hurt in the shooting.
Authorities tell us this started as domestic violence situation in Boaz, but the suspect left before officers got there.
Boaz police started following leads, before later finding the suspect in a trailer.
The suspect has not been identified.
Several agencies responded to the shooting. State investigators are on scene, getting more details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.