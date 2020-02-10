Ivey, Trump have high approval in new Alabama poll

Kay Ivey's job performance poll (Source: Alabama Daily News)
February 10, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 11:45 AM

By TODD STACY, Alabama Daily News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A new Alabama Daily News-WBRC-WAFF poll shows Gov. Kay Ivey and President Donald Trump enjoying high approval ratings among voters in Alabama.

In a survey conducted Feb 4-6, 64% of voters approve of the job Ivey is doing as governor while 29% disapprove. For Trump, 58% of Alabama voters approve of his performance as president while 37% disapprove.

President Donald Trump's performance poll (Source: Alabama Daily News)

The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy on behalf of Alabama Daily News and its news partners at WAFF Huntsville and WBRC Birmingham. It surveyed 625 registered voters in Alabama with a margin of error of +/-4%.

Ivey’s higher rating can be traced to broader support among African Americans and Democrats. Forty-one percent of black voters said they approve of Ivey’s job performance while 50% said they disapprove. For Trump, just 11% of black voters approve while 78% disapprove.

Trump maintains absolute dominance of the Republican Party in Alabama, according to the survey. A full 97% of Republican voters said they approve of Trump’s job performance while just 1% said they disapprove. Ivey’s rating was slightly less dominant among Republicans with 84% saying they approve and 11% saying they disapprove and 5% unsure.

Gov. Kay Ivey Job Performance by Party

Gov. Kay Ivey Job Performance by Party (Source: Alabama Daily News)

President Donald Trump Job Performance by Party

President Donald Trump Job Performance by Party (Source: Alabama Daily News)

Gov. Kay Ivey Job Performance by Race

Gov. Kay Ivey Job Performance by Race (Source: Alabama Daily News)

President Donald Trump Job Performance by Race

President Donald Trump Job Performance by Race (Source: Alabama Daily News)

Gov. Kay Ivey Job Performance by Region

Gov. Kay Ivey Job Performance by Region (Source: Alabama Daily News)

President Donald Trump Job Performance by Region

President Donald Trump Job Performance by Region (Source: Alabama Daily News)

Methodology

A total of 625 registered Alabama voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide. Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Alabama voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county.

The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than +/- 4 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the “true” figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin for error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.

