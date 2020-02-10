Food Festival highlighting black excellence coming to the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The best of the best is coming together to showcase and celebrate black excellence in Birmingham.
In honor of Black History Month, dozens of restaurants, caterers, food trucks, entertainers and more are cooking up something special for the first Black Excellence Food and Culture Festival on February 29.
Organizer Whitney Generette of Simone’s Kitchen ATL met up with us at Eugene’s Hot Chicken at Uptown in downtown Birmingham, one of the restaurants participating in the event.
"I'm a foodie and I've always support other businesses and I wanted to do something to bring us together," said Generette.
Generette said the festival will be family-friendly with lots of activities for children.
“We’ll have a kids zone,” said Generette. “There will also be several businesses the masses haven’t heard of yet but once you try their food, you’ll be like, ‘Why aren’t you mainstream yet?'”
Generette said several community staples like Eugene's, Yo Mama's and Travis' Food Truck will be there.
"You may want to go on a diet about two weeks before because there's going to be so many samples and you're going to want to try everything," said Generette.
