FIRST ALERT: Significant threat for flooding this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Monday morning with cloud cover and temperatures mostly in the 50s. West Alabama is a little warmer with temperatures in the lower 60s. We are watching a batch of showers and thunderstorms moving into west Alabama. They are capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail. We have seen a few thunderstorm warnings in Mississippi producing large hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. We will hold on to the small potential for a few strong and severe storms during the morning hours for west Alabama. The biggest concern for today is the threat for flooding as bands of rain move over the same areas. Rain chances will remain very likely for areas along and north of I-20 this afternoon. By this evening, the band of showers and thunderstorms will likely begin to shift to the south producing heavy rain and giving us the potential to see strong storms. If you live south of I-20, your rain chances go up this evening and tonight. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s this afternoon.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: We are looking at a significant threat for heavy rain and flooding for North and Central Alabama this week. A flash flood watch is in effect for most of Central Alabama until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The watch does NOT include Chilton or Coosa counties. Four to six inches of rain are possible between now and tomorrow evening. With plenty of rain over the past week, it won’t take a lot of rain for widespread flooding to occur. If you live in an area that floods often, you will need to assume it will flood again. Have an escape plan ready in case waters begin to rise significantly. Along with flash flooding, river flooding will remain a big concern. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain in a short period of time. Areas not use to flooding could easily flood today and tomorrow. Remember to never drive into flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!
FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS TODAY: The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal, or a low-end risk for strong and severe storms today for parts of West Alabama. The main threat will be large hail, damaging winds, and maybe a brief tornado. While a few storms could be strong today, the main threat will be heavy rain and flooding. I think the greatest chance to see strong and severe storms will likely be in west Alabama and for areas south of I-20. Counties like Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Sumter, Bibb, and Perry have the greatest potential for severe storms today. Once again, the overall threat is low.
NEXT BIG THING: Severe weather will again be another issue for us Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. With plenty of moisture around and highs in the mid-70s, the environment will become prime for the threat to see severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlight an enhanced risk for severe storms for parts of west Alabama. A standard slight risk is out for the rest of Central Alabama. Main concern for this time period is damaging winds and the chance for an isolated tornado. Models are hinting that a squall line could form during this time frame. Since it is a few days away, the potential for this threat to go up or go down is still possible. The limiting factor right now is the lack of unstable air. If instability increases, so will our severe threat. The greatest chance for severe weather as of now will likely remain to our west in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Just have several ways to receive critical weather information as we head into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
MORE FLOODING WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY: After the threat for heavy rain today and tomorrow, the chance for additional rainfall will continue to bring us problems for North and Central Alabama Wednesday into Thursday. We could pick up another 1-2 inches of rain during this time period. We will likely see ongoing flooding from rivers during this time period. With multiple threats expected, you will want to keep an eye out on the forecast all week long.
DRY AND COOLER FRIDAY: After storms move through Thursday morning, we will begin to finally dry out. It will turn significantly colder Friday with highs struggling to climb to 50°F. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday and Saturday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is looking dry and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. By Sunday, another disturbance could develop giving us a chance for rain Sunday into Monday. The unsettled weather pattern looks to continue going into next week. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today. Take flood and flash flood warnings seriously.
Stay safe this week and we’ll keep you update through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
