FIRST ALERT: Significant threat for flooding this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Monday morning with cloud cover and temperatures mostly in the 50s. West Alabama is a little warmer with temperatures in the lower 60s. We are watching a batch of showers and thunderstorms moving into west Alabama. They are capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail. We have seen a few thunderstorm warnings in Mississippi producing large hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. We will hold on to the small potential for a few strong and severe storms during the morning hours for west Alabama. The biggest concern for today is the threat for flooding as bands of rain move over the same areas. Rain chances will remain very likely for areas along and north of I-20 this afternoon. By this evening, the band of showers and thunderstorms will likely begin to shift to the south producing heavy rain and giving us the potential to see strong storms. If you live south of I-20, your rain chances go up this evening and tonight. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s this afternoon.