Etowah County EMA warns residents about possible flooding

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in parts of Gadsden and Etowah County are being told to be ready to evacuate due to heavy rains in the next 48 hours.
The area received five to seven inches of rain last week, and EMA employees say the ground is still saturated.
They now expect some four to six inches by Thursday, possibly even in the next 48 hours.
While stressing that any part of the county could receive flash flooding, EMA employees are especially warning people to be aware if they live next to the Coosa River or close to any of the area's creeks.
“The ground’s already saturated. It’s not going to take much to see those flood-prone areas flooded, and also some of those areas that don’t usually flood, flooded,” says EMA public information officer Breonna Cole.
EMA employees say residents should be prepared when they go to bed to leave if necessary and to not leave pets or other animals behind.
EMA officials say to avoided driving through flooded streets.
Last week’s weather washed out or damaged a number of roads, such as Brooke Avenue in Gadsden, near Big Wills Creek. It’s now closed to through traffic.
Gadsden City Engineer Heath Williamson says Big Wills Creek usually floods out Brooke Avenue, but this time it moved huge chunks of pavement and made the street nearly impassable. He says he already has a contractor lined up during a window of good weather.
Potholes were also starting to develop late in the afternoon on East Meighan Boulevard, which often flash floods.
