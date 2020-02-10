Bob Sykes BBQ: Grilled Pork Chops

Bob Sykes BBQ: Grilled Pork Chops
By WBRC Staff | February 10, 2020 at 9:19 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 9:19 AM

Ingredients for Brine Solution

4 cups cold water

6 tablespoons Kosher Salt

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Stir thoroughly to blend

Optional ingredient: peppercorns, clove thyme, bay leaves

All meats lose liquids during cooking. Brined meat starts out with more liquid so it ends with more juice. Also helps to dissolve meat fiber.

INGREDIENTS

4 bone-in center cut pork cuts

Basil Glaze

2 garlic cloves

1 cup of fresh basil

2 tbs lemon juice

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup fresh ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Pour the completed brine solution into a large resealable bag; add the chops; set in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours

Remove chops from the refrigerator; spread the glaze mixture to both sides of the chops; let stand for 15 minutes.

Place the chops on a pre heated grill 275 degrees directly over the heat. Turn after 15 minutes;

then 3-4 minutes; cook to internal temperature of 145 degrees. Let stand 3 minutes and serve.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.