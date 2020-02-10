Bob Sykes BBQ: Grilled Pork Chops

Ingredients for Brine Solution
4 cups cold water
6 tablespoons Kosher Salt
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Stir thoroughly to blend
Optional ingredient: peppercorns, clove thyme, bay leaves
All meats lose liquids during cooking. Brined meat starts out with more liquid so it ends with more juice. Also helps to dissolve meat fiber.
INGREDIENTS
4 bone-in center cut pork cuts
Basil Glaze
2 garlic cloves
1 cup of fresh basil
2 tbs lemon juice
2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 cup fresh ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
Pour the completed brine solution into a large resealable bag; add the chops; set in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours
Remove chops from the refrigerator; spread the glaze mixture to both sides of the chops; let stand for 15 minutes.
Place the chops on a pre heated grill 275 degrees directly over the heat. Turn after 15 minutes;
then 3-4 minutes; cook to internal temperature of 145 degrees. Let stand 3 minutes and serve.
