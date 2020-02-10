BE CAREFUL! Flash flooding across the area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain and flooding causing big issues for drivers and homeowners Monday in North and North Central Alabama.
First responders were forced to close roads because water was just too high for cars to safely cross.
Some vehicles got stuck on roads.
The water is creeping dangerously close to homes in the Crestline area of Birmingham and Mountain Brook and homes in Hoover.
One of our viewers took pictures of a postal vehicle caught in high water on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills.
We are looking at a significant threat for heavy rain and flooding for North and Central Alabama this week. A flash flood watch is in effect for most of Central Alabama until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Four to six inches of rain are possible between now and tomorrow evening.
If you live in an area that floods often, you will need to assume it will flood again.
Have an escape plan ready in case waters begin to rise significantly.
