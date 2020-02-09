Teen robbed, sprayed with pepper spray in Hoover Target parking lot

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police are looking for the person they say robbed a teenager in the Target parking lot at The Grove in Hoover.
Investigators say the strong-arm robbery happened Friday, February 7, at 3:38 p.m.
The teenage victim said he was sitting in his mother's car when he was approached by a man. The suspect reached into the victim's vehicle, and attempted to take cash from a purse.
When the victim tried to stop the theft, he was sprayed with pepper spray by the suspect.
After taking property from the victim, the suspect left the area in a white, four-door passenger car driven by another man.
The teen victim was treated at the scene for exposure to pepper spray by Hoover Fire medics.
A surveillance image of the suspects was taken prior to the robbery.
If anyone recognizes either suspect or has any information about this case, please contact Sergeant Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
