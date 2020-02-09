Sunday Morning Weather

Heavy rain this week, beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday followed by more heavy rain late Wednesday and continuing into Thursday will bring a threat of flooding. At least two rounds of heavy rain are expected meaning repeated rain events. The area is already saturated by previous rains with totals so far up to 2-inches above average for this time of year. Many rivers are elevated or already in minor flood stage. The heaviest rain will likely be along the I-20 Corridor. Rainfall totals here may be between 5 and 7 inches which will result in additional flooding and rises on area waterways. South of I-20 to I-85 rainfall will total 3-5 inches meaning more flooding for areas to the south and east. Be prepared to take immediate action if flooding develops in your area.