Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas south and east of Montgomery this morning with visibility at or below a quarter mile. The Dense Fog Advisory continues until 8 am.
Heavy rain this week, beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday followed by more heavy rain late Wednesday and continuing into Thursday will bring a threat of flooding. At least two rounds of heavy rain are expected meaning repeated rain events. The area is already saturated by previous rains with totals so far up to 2-inches above average for this time of year. Many rivers are elevated or already in minor flood stage. The heaviest rain will likely be along the I-20 Corridor. Rainfall totals here may be between 5 and 7 inches which will result in additional flooding and rises on area waterways. South of I-20 to I-85 rainfall will total 3-5 inches meaning more flooding for areas to the south and east. Be prepared to take immediate action if flooding develops in your area.
For today, however, a ridge of high pressure will help bring us a pleasant day after a chilly start to the morning but tomorrow a front will approach from the northwest and rainfall will begin increasing as a large plume of moisture overspreads Alabama. The front is expected to slow its eastward progression and eventually stall over Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon which will serve as the focusing area of rounds of rain which will continue into Tuesday. The highest rainfall totals will be north of I-85 with the initial round of wet weather and will provide a period where totals could reach up to 4-inches. With the above-normal rainfall totals for January already noted, flooding is probable across this area. Rainfall will briefly diminish Tuesday afternoon although there will still be a few lingering showers. However, more rounds of rain will develop late.
Wednesday into Thursday will bring the potential for more flooding. The main rain areas for this event will be along I-20 an additional 2-3 inches or more of rain will likely fall. Forecast models finally signal an end to this prolonged rain event by Friday as the cold front finally moves east with only a few lingering showers as the front exits the region.
