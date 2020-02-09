Residents trapped by flood waters in Walker Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Black Warrior River is said to be backed up and water could be seen two to four feet over the road this morning and the living there say they’re stranded.
“This is all from the rain. This runs from Birmingham, it comes down this little river," says Durden.
Raymond Durden, visiting his second residence here on Black Creek Camp when the waters started rising.
“In my yard, I live on the other side of the river, it’s over two feet deep in my yard and in my basement.”
He says probably 100 homes or more are affected by the flooding. One of those is Linda Neagle who spoke to us by phone and said they noticed the water rising Friday afternoon.
“We had doctor’s appointments and when we came back in, we had a hard time getting back in, so we haven’t been out since," says Neagle.
They’ve learned to expect this anytime there’s a heavy rainfall, but it hasn’t been this bad, she says, since 2009.
“We were in for about a week and it was up, like three feet in the garage.”
But Linda’s husband has brain and lung cancer. And while he doesn’t need to see a doctor again until the end of the month, there’s still a concern.
“There’s some people down here that are sick. I have a neighbor that’s on oxygen. I have another neighbor, his wife has brain cancer. If they got really sick or he got without his oxygen, I don’t know what he would do.”
There’s just one way in and out of the neighborhood, so they have no choice but to stay put and make the best of the situation.
“We just thought, well we’re going to be here for a while, ha ha. Till we run out of food, I’ll have everything in the freezer cooked before it’s over! Ha ha!”
This water comes from all around: Little River, Locust Fork, and Smith Lake. Alabama Power and the Army Corps of Engineers usually open gates at the dam to relieve the flooding. We weren’t able to get in touch with them, but when Neagle talked to them earlier today, they said they’d pulled all the water they were allowed to pull.
Neagle says they expect the waters to recede enough Sunday night to be able to drive out.
