Mercedes-Benz Marathon 2020

The Kids Marathon is an innovative five month endurance building running/walking program designed for children kindergarten (K5) through 5th grade. (Must be 5 years old on race day.) Children will run the distance of a full marathon (26.2 miles) over the course of the five month program. As each child completes the final mile on the actual marathon course on Saturday, February 15, 2020, he/she will receive a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon Finisher's Medal.