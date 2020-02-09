Mercedes-Benz Marathon 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mercedes-Benz Marathon is Sunday, February 16, and WBRC FOX6 News is proud to be a sponsor and community partner with the marathon for the 18th year.
Started in 2002, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.
Proceeds from the event are given annually to The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs.
Thousands of people from around the world travel to Birmingham to take part in the marathon relay, the half-marathon and the full-marathon.
The weekend will kick off Friday, February 14 with packet pickup at Boutwell Auditorium.
Saturday, February 15 will be really busy at Rail Road Park with three events starting with the Regions Superhero 5K at 6:30. That race is followed by The Bell Center EIP Children’s Run, and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon.
The Kids Marathon is an innovative five month endurance building running/walking program designed for children kindergarten (K5) through 5th grade. (Must be 5 years old on race day.) Children will run the distance of a full marathon (26.2 miles) over the course of the five month program. As each child completes the final mile on the actual marathon course on Saturday, February 15, 2020, he/she will receive a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon Finisher's Medal.
WBRC FOX6 News will air the marathon live on TV, and stream it on the app and Facebook Live.
For general marathon and marathon weekend information, including a course map click here.
For a full weekend schedule click here.
We'll see you at the starting line.
