Man killed, officer injured in officer-involved shooting in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting in Vestavia Hills leaves on man dead.
Officers responded to the 4400 block of Old Overton Road Saturday at 4:20 p.m. on a report of a person with a gun.
Investigators say when officers got to the scene contact was made with a man and shots were fired.
The suspect was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
One officer was injured and taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
The case has been turned over to ALEA for investigation.
