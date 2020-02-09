Homewood’s Walker Smith sets new state record in 6A boys Pole Vault

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In his third and final attempt, Homewood senior Walker Smith set a new state record in the 6A boys pole vault at the AHSAA State Indoor Track Championships Saturday.
Walker vaulted 15-07.25, a personal best for the future Samford track athlete by more than a foot.
“I was in complete shock. I was looking to get a PR, not a big PR like that,” Smith said.
Smith’s 15-07.25 mark qualified him for the New Balance Indoor Track Nationals.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.