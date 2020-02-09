AHSAA Indoor Track: Hoover, Homewood sweep both girls and boys state championships in Class 7A and 6A

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the team competition, Saint James won its second straight Class 1A/3A girls’ indoor championship, Scottsboro captured the 4A/5A state crown, Homewood won its fourth in a row in Class 6A and Hoover’s girls won the 7A title and the Bucs’ eighth overall.
In the boy’ competition, Hoover’s boys won the 7A title, Homewood won in 6A, Scottsboro in 4A/4A and Bayside Academy in Class 1A/3A. Hoover, Homewood and Scottsboro – coached by Devin Hind, Thomas Esslinger and Luke Robinson, respectively, swept both the boys’ and girls’ championships.
Scottsboro’s girls had the closest battle, edging Jasper for the 4A/5A championship by one point, 64.5 to 63.5. That point came in the 4x400 relay in the final race in that division for the day with the Wildcats finishing third and the Vikings finishing fourth – to earn six and five points, respectively. It was Scottsboro’s fifth title overall.
Saint James had 120 points to win its second straight 1A/3A girls’ state championship and third in a row. Whitesburg Christian was runner-up with 99 points. Homewood’s girls totaled 111 points to win their fourth in a row in Class 6A. Northridge and Pelham tied for second with 51 points each. with 111 points. Hoover had 102 points in Class 7A with runner-up Auburn collecting 63.5.
Bayside Academy had 85 points as the Admirals claimed their first indoor boys’ state track title. Providence Christian was second with 50 points. Scottsboro totaled 86 points and runner-up Ramsay had 51 in Class 4A/5A. The title was the Wildcats’ boys’ seventh overall.
