10-year-old injured in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 10-year-old was injured after being shot in Fairfield late Friday night.
According to authorities, deputies were called to the 300 block of 67th St. around 10:04 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, the observed a child with a gunshot wound.
The child was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The injury has been described as a superficial wound to the shoulder.
The parents told deputies the child had gone outside. He came back inside injured minutes later.
The incident is currently under investigation.
