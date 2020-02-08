Tuscaloosa mayor considers two candidates for police chief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will choose between two candidates to become the city’s next police chief. Both have experience within Tuscaloosa’s Police Department.
One candidate is Randy Vaughan. He retired from the department in 2018 as a commander of training and logistics.
The other is Lt. Brent Blankley. He is currently commander of the municipal security unit and has worked closely with Mayor Maddox over the last few years.
City residents had three months to complete a survey of what qualities they wanted in the next police chief.
The mayor created a search committee in October that consider 62 candidates. That list was narrowed to eight people. The search committee interviewed them and selected Vaughan and Blankley as the finalists.
“This new police chief is going to have to bring innovation to the forefront, connect with the community, increase employee moral. It’s a large portfolio of charges. But we’re going to select someone who can do it. And that’s going to be my goal,” Mayor Maddox said.
The two candidates will have a question and answer session with current police officers next week.
Maddox will be interviewing them as well. He will make the final decision on which of the two will be Tuscaloosa’s next police chief.
