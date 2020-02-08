Tuscaloosa city leaders get update on possible convention center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of a subcommittee on Elevate Tuscaloosa focused on arts and tourism met Thursday.
A key item on that agenda included the possibility of building a convention center or some type of sports complex.
They looked at inventory of assets within the city that could encourage people to come to Tuscaloosa. That subcommittee got an update regarding a feasibility study to see if it makes financial sense for the city to build a complex like that.
Earlier this week, city councilors selected a firm to conduct that study. Mayor Walt Maddox says they must have facts to back a decision that could cost the city millions of dollars if a convention center or 'sportsplex’ is built. Those numbers must support that Tuscaloosa can host events to sustain it for 5, 10, 15 years or more.
“The simple truth is that this is the taxpayer’s money and we’ve got to create situations where the taxpayers get a return in not only investment, but community,” Maddox added.
The research includes coming to Tuscaloosa and talking to people here as well as looking at market conditions to determine if the city’s economy can afford and would people come here for conventions or entertainment. That study could take around six months to complete.
