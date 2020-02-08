Taking a look at heart health in women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many wore red and participated in awareness initiatives Friday for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement.
Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer among women and women can experience different signs or symptoms than men.
High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors of heart disease, but one cardiologist says you don’t necessarily have to have one of these factors to be at risk.
“As women, I think, ‘Oh, I’m impervious to it. I’m a healthy woman.’ But really, all of us are at risk. So it reminds me to not blow off any symptoms I might have,” Dr. Brigitta Brott, a cardiologist at UAB said. “People think it’s chest pain, but most often it’s actually a pressure or heaviness, or squeezing, or fullness. So those are different words than the chest pain that people think that they have to have to have heart problems.”
Dr. Brott says even if you don’t have symptoms it’s important to have regular checkups with your physician and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.