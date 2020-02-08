Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM this morning. Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of up to one inch in northernmost areas of Cherokee County. There will be a period of a couple hours where conditions will be favorable for a period of a mixture of rain and snow but this will transition to all snow in areas around Cherokee county with freezing temperatures. These conditions will overcome warm ground temperatures which may lead to some accumulations mainly on grassy surface. Some minor travel impacts will be possible in areas of higher snowfall rates there as well. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued just for Cherokee County, for accumulations of a quarter inch up to an inch, mainly in the higher elevations in the northern parts of the county and there may be some higher accumulations in areas of heavier snowfall bands. There may also be some light accumulations in counties around Cherokee but no significant impacts are expected. Slippery road conditions can be expected. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
A rain and snow mix is possible this morning until around noon for a large part of North Central and especially Northeast Alabama. Snow accumulations of a quarter inch to an inch are possible in mainly the higher elevations in the northern half of Cherokee County where minor impacts could occur. Accumulations of a tenth of an inch are possible in isolated portions of Cleburne and northern Etowah Counties with little to no impacts.
Many area rivers are in or expected to rise to flood stage with river rises expected to continues as more rain arrives next week. Periods of heavy rainfall are expected Monday through Thursday. Recent heavy rainfall has produced saturated soil conditions, and any additional rainfall will produce more flooding issues. By tonight a ridge of high pressure will begin developing which will end any lingering shower activity and a rain-free pattern should continue into tomorrow. Mostly clear skies and dry conditions will allow temperatures to fall into the 31-39 degree range tonight and into Sunday morning.
Then, a developing storm system to the west will develop allowing for a wet weather pattern for Central Alabama next week. The first round of rain will move in Monday afternoon and into the evening as a cold front approaches the region. Moisture will be increasing across Central Alabama as the front moves into the area bringing a chance for heavy rain from late Monday night into Tuesday. The front is will likely stall across the area by Tuesday meaning rain will continue through late Tuesday night. This will only serve to enhance the flooding on area creeks and rivers especially after this week’s heavy rains.
A brief building of high pressure over the region may lead to decreasing rain chances Wednesday but another area of low pressure may push yet another cold front through the region bringing another round of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
