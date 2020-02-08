Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM this morning. Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of up to one inch in northernmost areas of Cherokee County. There will be a period of a couple hours where conditions will be favorable for a period of a mixture of rain and snow but this will transition to all snow in areas around Cherokee county with freezing temperatures. These conditions will overcome warm ground temperatures which may lead to some accumulations mainly on grassy surface. Some minor travel impacts will be possible in areas of higher snowfall rates there as well. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued just for Cherokee County, for accumulations of a quarter inch up to an inch, mainly in the higher elevations in the northern parts of the county and there may be some higher accumulations in areas of heavier snowfall bands. There may also be some light accumulations in counties around Cherokee but no significant impacts are expected. Slippery road conditions can be expected. Slow down and use caution while traveling.