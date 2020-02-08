Renewed talks about high speed rail in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are renewed talks about bringing a high speed rail to Birmingham.
Now that other states are actually building rail projects, Birmingham City Councilors see the high speed rail project as something they can be research and build locally.
Ideally, the I-20X high speed rail corridor would run from Atlanta - through Birmingham, Mississippi, Louisiana and end in Dallas, Texas. If this high speed rail happens, it could get you to Atlanta in less than a hour.
Birmingham Councilor Clinton Woods says places like Florida have been working on projects like this. He’s talked to them about their projects and plans to present their information at a public conference in Birmingham next month.
He’s also talked with city leaders in Atlanta who are looking to move forward and he’s hoping to get support from local private investors so that Birmingham can take action.
“Atlanta has already been in support of this project. I’ve had an opportunity to speak to one of their councilors and he’s going to attend our conference, but it’s all relationships and a conversation that has happened in the past, but it’s important to have that again and go reach out to everyone today,” said Councilor Woods.
The conference is March 19 at the BJCC - tentatively 9 am to 1 pm. Councilor Woods says more information will be released in the coming days, but if you have questions you can contact his office.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.