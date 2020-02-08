Person found dead in Birmingham apartment was stabbed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for the person who stabbed and killed someone in an apartment on 5th Avenue North.
Officers said they got the call of a person down in the 2300 block Thursday, February 6 after noon.
The person was located in the bedroom of the apartment and investigators believe the deceased may have been in the apartment for a long period of time.
The Jefferson County coroner determined the person had been stabbed.
The victim’s identity will be released upon notification of next of kin.
There are no suspect(s) in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.
