People back in Homewood apartments after flood threat

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Everything is finally drying out after a soggy week. That is especially true for those people who were forced to leave their Homewood apartments because of flooding early Wednesday morning.
The people at the Crescent at Lakeshore Apartments are glad to see the sun and no big rains and flood water at least for a while.
It was a scary scene Wednesday and it continued even into Thursday as you saw waters from nearby Shades Creek flood into the parking lot of the apartment complex.
This sent Homewood’s Fire and Rescue crews to try to get the people to voluntarily evacuate because of the threat. About 100 did, only about two stayed. Still, there was a big concern the apartment dweller’s cars could be stuck or damaged by the flood waters.
We caught up with Allison Peters again on Friday. She evacuated with her dog. Both are fine. We asked if she is thinking about moving?
“It’s an environmental thing. I have to watch out for that just like I have to watch out for tornadoes. I’m just going to try to be cognizant of it. It’s not going to make me leave my apartment," Peters said.
Peters said she didn’t sleep that well last night. She kept getting up and looking out at Shades Creek to make sure it was not going up again.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.