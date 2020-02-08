McCormick’s floater wins it for No. 11 Auburn in OT over No. 18 LSU

Not only did McCormick’s floater keep Auburn undefeated at home, and not only did it extend Auburn’s win streak to six games, and not only did it ensure another second-half collapse from LSU this week, and not only did it send Auburn Arena into a frenzy, and not only did it completely summarize Auburn basketball the last two weeks, and not only did it nullify a brilliant 30-point performance by LSU’s Mays but it also - and this is the hugest point of them all - shifts Auburn into first place in the SEC standings now at 8-2 in conference play. The same conference record as LSU. And the Auburn Tigers did it without Danjel Purifoy, one of their best players.