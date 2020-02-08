Flooding at the Trussville Country Club

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Still no golfing Friday at the Trussville Country Club after serious flooding there on Thursday. But the course is expected to be up and running soon.
The flood waters are not unusual. It happens regularly due to the Cahaba River flowing out of its banks. That’s what happened this week, but everything is almost back to normal.
Video sent to WBRC FOX6 News showed the massive amount of water over the course. The video is from Tyler Young. Young golfs regularly at the Trussvillle Country Club. He was shocked to see that much water all over the golf course.
The Country Club’s owner, Chris Rigdon, has been there 30 years and he has seen this happen before in the past. The area including the Cahaba River in Trussville was hit with about five inches of rain. It caused that flooding, but by the afternoon most of it was gone away. But it will take some time for the course to dry out.
We asked Rigdon is there anything that can be done to prevent this in the future?
“We just hope we don’t have over five inches of rain. It happens. We have been here 30 years and seen it several times. We are blessed we will be back in business tomorrow and it recedes fast,” Rigdon said.
The front nine on the course will be ready to play Saturday. All 18 holes will be ready by Sunday. Rigdon says in the past, some have cleaned out the Cahaba to ensure there was not a back up and it might be time again.
Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat says this is not a city issue, but the country club’s.
