Flooding has cut off access to homes in western JeffCo

BIRMINGPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent downpour of rain has caused flooding across the area.
Along the Warrior River, near Birmingport, residents have found themselves stranded. According to homeowner Raymond Durden, the river has risen five feet in the last few days, and it is still rising.
Durden says that there are approximately 100 homes in the area. Most of the homes are not primary residences, but there are a handful of people that live there year round.
According to Durden, some of those people have chosen to stay, but he worries what might happen if there’s an emergency. He’s concerned that they won’t be able to leave and that help won’t be able to reach them.
Unfortunately, it does not look like there will be relief anytime in the near future. The forecast currently shows rain Monday through Thursday of next week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.