City of Tuscaloosa to hire engineering firm to fix neighborhood flooding problem

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homeowners in the Woodland Hills subdivision have to drive through a flooded street or wait for the water to recede before getting into their homes.
That was the situation Thursday when a storm system brought heavy rains into Tuscaloosa.
Runoff from areas above Woodland Hills Circle dumped rainwater and silt from homes and private property north of a basin. That rainwater also flows into a private lake.
The city completed a study to determine what was causing the runoff, but another study is needed to determine what it would take to fix it and how much that could cost.
Mayor Walt Maddox says it’s a complicated issue. Some areas where they believe the runoff originates are on private property, but homeowners impacted by floodwaters just want it fixed.
“That basin is bigger than just Patton Lake. It actually includes the University of Alabama. It includes the VA hospital. Before you can do changes with the project, you have to have the hydrology studies that are done," according to Maddox.
“It’s all he said she said. I don’t care. I just want it fixed. I’m one of the ones who has to drive through it,” according to homeowner Rebecca Lee who is concerned the issue isn’t being addressed because only a few houses out of hundreds are affected by flooding.
The city hopes to hire an engineering firm to look at solutions to fix the flooding in Woodland Hills and figure out the price tag for it. An agreement to hire that firm could be weeks away.
