Chilton County schools debut new check-in method

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County schools are making sure anyone who comes through their doors aren’t a threat to students.
The county schools now have a new method of screening people. It’s a high-tech check-in method that’s able to check out your driver’s license and very quickly determine if you are a sex offender or if you have a criminal record.
The new system is called Raptor. The schools have had a check-in system in the past, but this system is fast. People check in with their driver’s license then the system runs the ID and it can provide a picture back if that person has a record or if they are on any sex offenders list or if something is pending.
Mickey Hardwick, Chilton County Board of Education’s Safe School Coordinator, said the old system did not provide a picture - just a name and birth date. Hardwick likes the fact that the new system can notify law enforcement immediately if there is a problem.
“The great thing is the minute they try to sign in, law enforcement is notified. They all have a probation officer and the probation officer is notified immediately. So if they need to know where the person is, they will know where they are at,” Hardwick said.
The system costs $22,000 the first year and will cost $9,000 per year to renew and update. Hardwick said he and parents believe it’s a worthwhile investment.
