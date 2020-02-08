Birmingham Legion and city hosting fan experience ahead of match against Atlanta United

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is gearing up for one the biggest soccer matches in the city’s history this weekend. It’s been two years in the making. Saturday, the Birmingham Legion FC will take on the 2018 MLS Cup champions Atlanta United. This is a preseason match.
Before the kick, the city is teaming up with the Legion to host a fan experience at Bessie Estell Park, which is right next door to BBVA field. No matter the outcome Saturday, the team’s general manager and the city call this big match a win for Birmingham.
“They’re actually considered one of the top 10 teams in the world right now so it’s an exciting opportunity for us to bring them here to Birmingham, to let our fans see them play here. But then also to play against our guys and test our guys and have our players really put themselves up against the best right now,” Jay Heaps, Birmingham Legion President and General Manager said.
“I think it demonstrates that Birmingham is truly a sports destination city and we believe that in partnering with the Birmingham Legion that there is more to come and we’re looking forward to great things in the near future,” William Parker, president of the Birmingham City Councilman said.
The Legion fan experience is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will have live music, food and a free soccer clinic ahead of the match that kicks off at 3:30.
There’s a few standing room only tickets still available and just a handful on Stubhub.
