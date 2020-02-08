Anti-human trafficking program held in Woodlawn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Junior League of Birmingham, human trafficking is a big problem in the Magic City and across the country.
That’s one of the reasons the JLB hosted an Anti-Human Trafficking training program in Woodland on Saturday.
Officials hope the class will teach people how to identify victims and know how to respond to get help.
According to JLB member, Julia Meyers, the average age of a female victim in Alabama is 12-14 years old. They want to educate young women on how to avoid being tricked into human trafficking. Prevention and education are the two main ways the JLb intends to fight the epidemic.
They also feel that decreasing the demand will help more than always punishing the victim.
"We’re talking about the men that are purchasing the sex, and going after them is extremely important as well, said Meyers. “Typically, what happens, the police will arrest the women and the prostitutes and not the men.”
