Wildland firefighter returns home from Australia, surprises family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweet, surprise reunion between an Alabama wildland firefighter who’s been away for a month, helping in Australia, and his young kids.
Sean Snyder is a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, Talladega Ranger District. For the last month, he’s been deployed in Australia helping crews contain bushfires. Wednesday night, he returned home and surprised his children at Mellow Mushroom in Oxford.
“He did such a great thing over there for them, for us here. He chooses to come home to us and we’re thankful for that,” said Autumn Snyder, wife.
“It’s always really nice to come home. I think this is the longest we’ve been away from each other. Having all three kids here is nice and it’s just nice to be home,” said Snyder.
He’ll be off for about 48 hours before he has to report back to work locally.
