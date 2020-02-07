UPDATE: City of Hoover says hands are tied when it comes to helping family deal with flooding issues

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -Dealing with flooding in his backyard is an all too familiar situation for Paul Perry, who lives in the Lake Crest subdivision in Hoover. After heavy rains, a storm drain near his home backs up and forces a ton of water to come rushing into his yard. It’s happened a handful of times since 2017. The latest happening early Thursday morning which sent water in his children’s playroom.
"The water came in through the house. We had to remove the flooring again so that we could remove the water from the subfloor,” Perry said.
Last month after a similar situation, Perry reached out to the city of Hoover looking for help, but city administrator Alan Rice says their hands are tied.
"We are extremely sympathetic to that situation. We’re operating under some constraints of state law where we’re not allowed to take public resources, city equipment and city personnel and perform that work on private property,” Rice said.
The city believes the simple fix is removing the grate from the storm drain. Rice says when this neighborhood was built by a private developer, it had an open pipe designed to drain all the storm water. At some point, someone added the grate.
"Definitely needs to be corrected but it would be very easy for them to have a contractor or just a handyman come out and remove that grate,” Rice said.
Perry believes that’s easier said than done.
"I don’t think the engineers and the state departments that I’ve talked to suggest not removing the grate because then you’re going to clog up the drain and that’s just going to be a bigger problem,” Perry said.
Perry and the city tell us they’ll continue working together to try and come up with a solution. In the meantime, Perry is on a quest to find out who installed the grate over the storm drain.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.