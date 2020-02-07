UPDATE: City of Hoover says hands are tied when it comes to helping family deal with flooding issues

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -Dealing with flooding in his backyard is an all too familiar situation for Paul Perry, who lives in the Lake Crest subdivision in Hoover. After heavy rains, a storm drain near his home backs up and forces a ton of water to come rushing into his yard. It’s happened a handful of times since 2017. The latest happening early Thursday morning which sent water in his children’s playroom.