Universal Technical: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $87.2 million in the period.
Universal Technical expects full-year revenue in the range of $338 million to $345 million.
Universal Technical shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI